Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Gap Down to $27.26

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.26, but opened at $23.24. Amkor Technology shares last traded at $22.90, with a volume of 1,619,679 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson upped their price target on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.90 and its 200 day moving average is $25.79.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.77%.

Insider Activity

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $66,933.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $877,417.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 10,800 shares of company stock valued at $286,551 in the last ninety days. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $714,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the second quarter valued at about $3,357,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 10.3% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 1,757.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,182,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 33.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 204,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 50,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.