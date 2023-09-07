Analysts Set Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Target Price at $213.79

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2023

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURLGet Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $213.79.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BURL. Citigroup lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $234.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Burlington Stores

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 3,860.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $160.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $106.47 and a 1 year high of $239.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.20.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURLGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.