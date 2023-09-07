Analysts Set Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Target Price at $213.79

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $213.79.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BURL. Citigroup lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $234.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 3,860.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $160.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $106.47 and a 1 year high of $239.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.20.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

