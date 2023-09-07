Analyzing adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) & ON (NYSE:ONON)

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) and adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.6% of ON shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of adidas shares are held by institutional investors. 68.6% of ON shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ON and adidas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ON 2.59% 3.98% 2.64% adidas -0.53% -6.28% -1.74%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ON $1.28 billion 14.99 $60.46 million $0.14 218.61 adidas $23.72 billion 1.58 $644.80 million ($0.37) -263.99

This table compares ON and adidas’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

adidas has higher revenue and earnings than ON. adidas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ON, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

ON has a beta of 2.27, meaning that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, adidas has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ON and adidas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ON 2 3 11 0 2.56 adidas 2 10 11 0 2.39

ON currently has a consensus target price of $32.95, indicating a potential upside of 7.66%. adidas has a consensus target price of $147.50, indicating a potential upside of 51.00%. Given adidas’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe adidas is more favorable than ON.

Summary

ON beats adidas on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ON

(Get Free Report)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

About adidas

(Get Free Report)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle east, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through own retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels. The company was formerly known as adidas-Salomon AG and changed its name to adidas AG in June 2006. adidas AG was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

