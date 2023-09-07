Analyzing CarePayment Technologies (OTCMKTS:CPYT) and Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)

CarePayment Technologies (OTCMKTS:CPYT – Get Free Report) and Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares CarePayment Technologies and Plumas Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarePayment Technologies N/A N/A N/A Plumas Bancorp 36.42% 24.30% 1.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CarePayment Technologies and Plumas Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CarePayment Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Plumas Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Plumas Bancorp has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.19%. Given Plumas Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Plumas Bancorp is more favorable than CarePayment Technologies.

This table compares CarePayment Technologies and Plumas Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CarePayment Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Plumas Bancorp $70.81 million 2.66 $26.44 million $4.95 6.49

Plumas Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than CarePayment Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.4% of Plumas Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of CarePayment Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Plumas Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

CarePayment Technologies has a beta of -0.51, suggesting that its share price is 151% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plumas Bancorp has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Plumas Bancorp beats CarePayment Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CarePayment Technologies

CarePayment Technologies, Inc. provides accounts receivable services in the United States. It offers services for accounts receivables generated by healthcare providers in connection with providing healthcare services to their patients under the CarePayment brand name. The company was formerly known as microHelix, Inc. CarePayment Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Lake Oswego, Oregon.

About Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio includes term real estate, commercial, and industrial term loans; government-guaranteed and agricultural loans, as well as credit lines; consumer, automobile, and home equity loans; land development and construction loans; and small business administration loans. In addition, the company provides remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, internet banking with bill-pay options, cashier's check, bank-by-mail, automated teller machine, night depository, safe deposit box, direct deposit, electronic funds transfer, and other customary banking services. Plumas Bancorp was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

