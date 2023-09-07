Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AON by 13.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at $261,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AON by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,947,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,397,426,000 after acquiring an additional 210,313 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 28.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,891,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $333.34. 106,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,732. The stock has a market cap of $67.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $330.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.73. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $266.35 and a 12-month high of $347.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.07). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,312.86% and a net margin of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on shares of AON in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.55.

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 800 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $324.57 per share, for a total transaction of $259,656.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,604.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

