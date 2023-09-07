Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AON by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AON by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of AON by 46.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in AON by 5.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at AON

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $324.57 per share, for a total transaction of $259,656.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,604.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on AON. StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $352.00 price target on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.55.

AON Stock Performance

AON opened at $331.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $67.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $330.23 and a 200-day moving average of $321.73. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $266.35 and a 52-week high of $347.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,312.86% and a net margin of 20.78%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. AON’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

