Applied Digital (APLD) & Its Peers Financial Comparison

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) is one of 140 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Applied Digital to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Applied Digital and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A Applied Digital Competitors 593 3362 5233 88 2.52

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 16.83%. Given Applied Digital’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Applied Digital has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Digital $55.39 million -$44.65 million -11.51 Applied Digital Competitors $945.46 million -$61.22 million -1.96

This table compares Applied Digital and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Applied Digital’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Applied Digital. Applied Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.8% of Applied Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.9% of Applied Digital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Applied Digital has a beta of 4.17, suggesting that its share price is 317% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Digital’s rivals have a beta of 1.37, suggesting that their average share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Digital and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Digital -80.60% -61.59% -22.75% Applied Digital Competitors -65.43% -1,883.09% -81.33%

Summary

Applied Digital beats its rivals on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022. Applied Digital Corporation is based in Dallas, Texas.

