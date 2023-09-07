Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

Analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARDX has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ardelyx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $4.73 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.91. Ardelyx has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 54.22% and a negative net margin of 67.69%. The company had revenue of $22.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 million. On average, analysts expect that Ardelyx will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Raab sold 11,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $40,537.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 876,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,110,637.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ardelyx news, insider Laura A. Williams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $83,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 294,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,340.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 11,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $40,537.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 876,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,110,637.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,102 shares of company stock worth $289,129. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Ardelyx by 13.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ardelyx by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 315,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Ardelyx by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 235.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

