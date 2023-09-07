Ardor (ARDR) Market Cap Reaches $60.10 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 7th. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $60.10 million and $274,666.62 worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for $0.0602 or 0.00000234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00038469 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00026618 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00012942 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.