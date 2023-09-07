Argan (NYSE:AGX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Argan had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 6.05%.

Argan Stock Performance

Shares of AGX stock opened at $40.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.19. Argan has a 1 year low of $31.26 and a 1 year high of $45.27. The firm has a market cap of $548.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.59.

Argan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Argan in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Argan

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Argan by 390.9% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argan in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Argan in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Argan by 519.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Argan by 38.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

Featured Stories

