Argan (NYSE:AGX) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $40.83, but opened at $42.64. Argan shares last traded at $41.59, with a volume of 14,871 shares trading hands.

The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.19. Argan had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 10.01%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.51%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Argan in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGX. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Argan by 4.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Argan by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 25,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Argan by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 22,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Argan by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 17,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Argan by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.19. The company has a market cap of $581.99 million, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.59.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

