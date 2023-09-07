Argent Trust Co Acquires 1,416 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. HFR Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% during the first quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,482,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $622,321,000 after purchasing an additional 578,041 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 8.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 127,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,717,000 after acquiring an additional 9,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $146.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.91. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $110.56 and a 12 month high of $158.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PKG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PKG

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Co. of America

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $780,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,967 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,067.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,386,115.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,968.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $780,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,067.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,783 shares of company stock worth $9,023,216 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.