Argent Trust Co Decreases Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Argent Trust Co lowered its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $686,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,458.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $686,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,458.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.92, for a total value of $526,961.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,614. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,951 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,113 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $126.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.64 and a 200 day moving average of $133.23. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $143.24. The firm has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.17. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 48.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.84.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

