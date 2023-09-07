Argent Trust Co Has $790,000 Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Argent Trust Co lessened its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in BCE were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in BCE by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,196,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,737,000 after acquiring an additional 548,862 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in BCE by 53.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,107,000 after buying an additional 4,661,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BCE by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,200,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,619,000 after buying an additional 496,949 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in BCE by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,895,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,794,000 after buying an additional 90,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of BCE by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,811,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,110,000 after purchasing an additional 76,349 shares in the last quarter. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut BCE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on BCE in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.84.

BCE Price Performance

NYSE:BCE opened at $40.50 on Thursday. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.88 and a 52 week high of $49.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.79. The stock has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.60.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). BCE had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 154.50%.

BCE Profile

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.