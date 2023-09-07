Argent Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Argent Trust Co lifted its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,379 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 13.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 250,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,617,000 after purchasing an additional 30,028 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 17.0% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 3.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 5.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of WSO opened at $354.92 on Thursday. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $228.61 and a one year high of $383.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.95.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.45). Watsco had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 66.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Watsco in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Watsco from $280.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Watsco from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Watsco in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Watsco

About Watsco

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.