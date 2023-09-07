Argent Trust Co Sells 266 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Argent Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROK. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $1,694,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total value of $148,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,955.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,911 shares of company stock worth $4,326,774. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE:ROK opened at $310.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.47. The stock has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.45. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $209.27 and a twelve month high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

