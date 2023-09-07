Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider John F. Mccool Sells 1,000 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $197,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,480.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Arista Networks Trading Up 0.0 %

ANET stock opened at $197.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.16. The company has a market capitalization of $61.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.20 and a 52 week high of $198.70.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 32.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,734,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,144,827,000 after purchasing an additional 372,420 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 2,389.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,400,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,838,000 after buying an additional 11,902,638 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Arista Networks by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,280,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,666,137,000 after buying an additional 289,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 68.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,591,320,000 after buying an additional 4,002,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.65.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

