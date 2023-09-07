ARMOR Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ARMOR)

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. During the last seven days, ARMOR has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. ARMOR has a market capitalization of $252,339.17 and $81.29 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARMOR token can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ARMOR Token Profile

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,701,072 tokens. ARMOR’s official website is armor.fi. ARMOR’s official message board is medium.com/@armor.fi. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides *Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ* coverage for user funds across various protocols.

Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system.”

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

