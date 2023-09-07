Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Position Boosted by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 66.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,499 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $5,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 205,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,543 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 50,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.6% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at $15,920,000. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.14, for a total value of $746,262.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,445,930.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.14, for a total value of $746,262.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,930.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total transaction of $216,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,070,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,888 shares of company stock valued at $8,792,647 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $227.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $167.93 and a twelve month high of $232.41.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

