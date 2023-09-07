Arweave (AR) Market Capitalization Tops $273.43 Million

Arweave (AR) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. In the last week, Arweave has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arweave has a total market cap of $273.43 million and $6.42 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for $4.18 or 0.00016256 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,698.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $190.76 or 0.00742289 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00117685 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000328 BTC.
Arweave Coin Profile
Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 65,454,185 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org.
Arweave Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
