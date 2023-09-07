Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.42–$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $642.00 million-$648.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $644.35 million. Asana also updated its FY24 guidance to $(0.42)-$(0.39) EPS.
ASAN opened at $18.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.39. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $11.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.
Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $162.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.91 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 54.21% and a negative return on equity of 85.85%. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $517,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 801,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,752,809.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $100,393.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,633,079.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $517,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 801,886 shares in the company, valued at $20,752,809.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,627,500 shares of company stock worth $34,884,950 and have sold 359,959 shares worth $8,933,088. Corporate insiders own 63.26% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Asana by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Asana by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Asana by 765.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Asana by 1,370.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Asana in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
