Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.42–$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $642.00 million-$648.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $644.35 million. Asana also updated its FY24 guidance to $(0.42)-$(0.39) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ASAN shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered shares of Asana from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.55.

Shares of ASAN opened at $18.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Asana has a twelve month low of $11.32 and a twelve month high of $28.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.39.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Asana had a negative return on equity of 85.85% and a negative net margin of 54.21%. The company had revenue of $162.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $517,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 801,886 shares in the company, valued at $20,752,809.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,717,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,282,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,811,758.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $517,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 801,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,752,809.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,627,500 shares of company stock worth $34,884,950 and have sold 359,959 shares worth $8,933,088. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Asana by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Asana by 47.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Asana by 765.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Asana by 1,370.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Free Report

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

