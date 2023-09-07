AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a £133 ($167.97) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a £130 ($164.18) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from £126 ($159.13) to £127 ($160.39) in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of £118.95 ($150.23).

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

Shares of AZN stock opened at £106.06 ($133.95) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of £107.22 and a 200 day moving average price of £112.41. The stock has a market cap of £164.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3,388.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.16. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 9,499.21 ($119.97) and a 1 year high of £123.92 ($156.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a GBX 71.80 ($0.91) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 7,507.99%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

