ASX Limited (ASX:ASX) Declares $1.12 Final Dividend

ASX Limited (ASX:ASX – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.121 per share on Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th.

ASX Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Get ASX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ASX news, insider Vicki Carter acquired 1,699 shares of ASX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$58.39 ($37.67) per share, with a total value of A$99,208.01 ($64,005.17). In other ASX news, insider Vicki Carter acquired 1,699 shares of ASX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$58.39 ($37.67) per share, with a total value of A$99,208.01 ($64,005.17). Also, insider Damian Roche acquired 6,000 shares of ASX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$59.05 ($38.10) per share, with a total value of A$354,300.00 ($228,580.65). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 12,999 shares of company stock valued at $757,256. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About ASX

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. The company provides education programs, research and insights, investor access and peer group networking; distribution facility for quoted exchange traded funds (ETFs) and debt securities. It is also involved in the trading of futures and options on interest rate, equity index, agriculture and energy products, and options over individual securities; cash market trading of equities, warrants, exchange-traded funds, and debt securities; and clearing of exchange-traded derivatives and over-the-counter interest rate and equity derivatives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.