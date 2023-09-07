Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Receives $199.81 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $199.81.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Atlassian from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $452,306.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 203,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,233,057.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $452,306.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 203,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,233,057.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total value of $1,690,064.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,421,157.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 353,258 shares of company stock worth $64,250,740 in the last 90 days. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian stock opened at $206.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a PE ratio of -109.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Atlassian has a one year low of $113.86 and a one year high of $264.97.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 61.15% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $939.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

