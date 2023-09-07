AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,487 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $28,443,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 195.8% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 416,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 275,431 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 147.1% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 38,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 22,854 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 21.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 447,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,618,000 after buying an additional 80,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Finer Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.1% during the first quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 140,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.64. 2,284,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,814,191. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.57. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $104.66 billion, a PE ratio of -11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.64.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

