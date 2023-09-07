Aureus Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,554 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 733,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 129,165 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 41,706 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 393,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 15,070 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,633 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.34.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Down 0.8 %

BBVA stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.46. 36,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,946. The company has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $8.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.38.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 14.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

