Aureus Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 14.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,159.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 14,729 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 821,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,565,000 after buying an additional 108,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $254.59 per share, for a total transaction of $254,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,998.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,000 shares of company stock worth $742,880. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ZBRA. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $322.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:ZBRA traded down $9.16 on Thursday, reaching $263.22. The stock had a trading volume of 21,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,268. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $224.87 and a 12-month high of $351.74. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $282.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.