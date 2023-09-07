Aureus Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,284 Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Atlassian by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 21.4% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP purchased a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $51,472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Atlassian from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Atlassian from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.81.

Atlassian stock traded down $4.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $202.28. 108,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,391. The company has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.24. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $113.86 and a 1 year high of $264.97.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $939.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.23 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 61.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Atlassian news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.99, for a total value of $1,709,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,520,560.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.99, for a total transaction of $1,709,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,520,560.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.58, for a total transaction of $1,438,713.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,279.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 353,258 shares of company stock worth $64,250,740. Insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

