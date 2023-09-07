Aureus Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 718 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 51.9% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $383.80. The stock had a trading volume of 90,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,654. The company has a market capitalization of $187.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $380.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.70. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $393.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,747,059.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LIN. HSBC lifted their target price on Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.41.

View Our Latest Analysis on LIN

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.