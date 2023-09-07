Aureus Asset Management LLC Has $212,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Aureus Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 24.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 38,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $66.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,951,919 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $97.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.11.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

