Aureus Asset Management LLC Makes New $82,000 Investment in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 3.0 %

MPW traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,845,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,976,419. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 63.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $15.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Medical Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,054.55%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

