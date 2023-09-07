Avalanche 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $90.31 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $3.49 billion and $90.31 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $9.88 or 0.00038468 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00026632 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00012955 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000198 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004385 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 431,026,147 coins and its circulating supply is 353,649,967 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

