Axiom Investors LLC DE Invests $555,000 in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,373 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 1,013.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded STMicroelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

STMicroelectronics Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:STM traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,321,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,449,573. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.95. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $55.85. The firm has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.04). STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 33.67% and a net margin of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About STMicroelectronics

(Free Report)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.