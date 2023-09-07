Axiom Investors LLC DE Purchases Shares of 25,970 PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 25,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in PagerDuty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,062,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,886,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,788,000 after purchasing an additional 517,110 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in PagerDuty during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,913,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in PagerDuty by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,099,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,598,000 after acquiring an additional 353,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 759,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,179,000 after buying an additional 280,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.
PagerDuty Stock Performance
Shares of PD stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.69. 134,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,423. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.11. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $35.33.
In other news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $106,627.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 557,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,942,861.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PagerDuty news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 4,260 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $106,627.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 557,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,942,861.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rathi Murthy sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $964,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,470 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,691 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.
PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.
