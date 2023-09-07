Axiom Investors LLC DE Purchases Shares of 28,195 Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 46,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In related news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $1,119,468.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $377,766.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $1,119,468.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,766.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Meury sold 83,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $1,698,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 242,142 shares of company stock worth $4,874,425. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SNDX traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.87. The stock had a trading volume of 215,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,315. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $29.86. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.85 and its 200-day moving average is $20.98.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

