Axiom Investors LLC DE Sells 62,245 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Axiom Investors LLC DE cut its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 60.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,445 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 62,245 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,746,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,669,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,667,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,897,000 after acquiring an additional 304,883 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 542,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,649,000 after acquiring an additional 296,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,058,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $588,054,000 after acquiring an additional 219,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $27.07. 90,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,437. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.13. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $46.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.76.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $128.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.30 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 36.80% and a return on equity of 17.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

Insider Activity

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.04 per share, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 927,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,936,807.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 3,803 shares of company stock valued at $112,147 in the last quarter. 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FFIN shares. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits, automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

Further Reading

