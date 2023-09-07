Axiom Investors LLC DE Trims Stock Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Axiom Investors LLC DE trimmed its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,525 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 321.8% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 363.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SF shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stifel Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stifel Financial

In related news, CEO Christopher K. Reichert sold 9,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $600,282.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

Stifel Financial stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.97. The company had a trading volume of 111,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,413. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.68. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $49.31 and a 52 week high of $68.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.25.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 14.51%. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 28.69%.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

