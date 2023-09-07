Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 2,758 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,934,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 24.38% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $940,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 113,268.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,684,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,186 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 521.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 623,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,270,000 after buying an additional 523,240 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 426,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,944,000 after buying an additional 34,508 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 277,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,829,000 after buying an additional 24,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Group INC SD raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 121,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,117,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIS opened at $204.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $156.85 and a 52 week high of $213.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.13.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

