Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,967,076 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610,230 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.85% of Autodesk worth $825,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Autodesk by 8.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Autodesk by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,570 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 0.7% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,863 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 3.3% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the software company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $62,727.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,543. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,707 shares of company stock worth $6,139,461 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Autodesk from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.28.

Get Our Latest Report on ADSK

Autodesk Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $222.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.50 billion, a PE ratio of 55.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.61 and a 12-month high of $233.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.02.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.