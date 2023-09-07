Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,681,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539,997 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $3,730,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Crane Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 65,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,455,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 74,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VB stock opened at $198.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.51.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.