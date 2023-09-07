Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,136,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880,284 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 2.46% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $928,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV stock opened at $75.16 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $77.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.84.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.