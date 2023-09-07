Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,443,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,478,767 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $964,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $2,553,000. Hourglass Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 134,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,864,000 after acquiring an additional 18,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.64.

NYSE:BABA opened at $94.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $242.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.70. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $121.30.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.59 by $2.78. The company had revenue of $234.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.75 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

