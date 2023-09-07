Bank of America Corp DE Has $996.85 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,133,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,219 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.24% of Chubb worth $996,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Chubb by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,824,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,491,000 after purchasing an additional 205,380 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Chubb by 0.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 50,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $202.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $82.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.54. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $231.37.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,093.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total transaction of $1,778,192.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,618,335.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,093.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,534 shares of company stock worth $4,645,275. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

