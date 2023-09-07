Bank of America Corp DE Sells 1,418,335 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,532,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,418,335 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.35% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $905,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SKYY. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 38,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,048,000. Tradewinds LLC. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 445.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SKYY stock opened at $81.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $54.50 and a one year high of $82.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.94 and its 200 day moving average is $71.03.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

