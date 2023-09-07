Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Now Covered by HSBC

HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.39.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAC

Bank of America Stock Down 0.9 %

BAC stock opened at $28.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of America

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $1,373,000. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 47,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 4.8% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 94,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 6.8% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.