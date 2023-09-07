Barclays Initiates Coverage on Jabil (NYSE:JBL)

Analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on JBL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

Get Jabil alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JBL

Jabil Stock Performance

NYSE:JBL opened at $111.68 on Thursday. Jabil has a twelve month low of $55.26 and a twelve month high of $117.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.44 and a 200-day moving average of $94.33. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.46.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Jabil had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Jabil will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $325,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,127,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jabil

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Jabil by 27.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,552,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $754,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,254 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Jabil by 71.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Jabil by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000,000 after acquiring an additional 127,736 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Jabil during the first quarter valued at approximately $384,818,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Jabil by 5.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,026,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,528,000 after acquiring an additional 221,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

(Get Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.