Barclays Lowers Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target to $66.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.62% from the stock’s previous close.

JCI has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.08.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on JCI

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI stock opened at $57.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.25. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $48.82 and a 52 week high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $6,120,354.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at $58,031,125.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $419,897,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 107.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,334,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865,996 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $204,537,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,395 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 405.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,232,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592,448 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.