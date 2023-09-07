Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BCS. BNP Paribas lowered Barclays from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Barclays from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, BCS dropped their target price on Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.65) to GBX 190 ($2.40) in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $205.00.

Barclays Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $7.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.71. Barclays has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $9.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.38.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 8.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Barclays will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barclays Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.1398 dividend. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Barclays by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Barclays by 9.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 1.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 77,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in Barclays by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 11,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in Barclays by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 32,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Articles

