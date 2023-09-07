Barclays Raises Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $75.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CZR. Bank of America lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.75.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $53.74 on Thursday. Caesars Entertainment has a one year low of $31.31 and a one year high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 2.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.94.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 5.71%. Equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 33,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $1,720,679.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,166,747. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Caesars Entertainment news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 33,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $1,720,679.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,166,747. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.43 per share, for a total transaction of $370,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 6.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth $268,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 32.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

